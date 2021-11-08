The Pikes Peak Workforce Center will host the Community & Veterans Job Fair on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at the Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd.
Open to the general public, as well as transitioning military, Guard and Reserve members, veterans and their spouses and family members, the Community & Veterans Job Fair provides an opportunity for civilian and military job seekers to meet with numerous employers in one place, according to a PPWFC-issued news release.
“We are looking forward to having more than 75 employers from a variety of industries at the Community & Veterans Job Fair,” said Becca Tonn, communications manager at PPFWC.
“These hiring managers and employers are ready to meet with job seekers – and all of them are actively hiring and have open positions. We hope people in our community will take advantage of this opportunity to find a new job or jump-start their career,” Tonn added.
INDUSTRIES AT COMMUNITY & VETERANS JOB FAIR
- Construction
- Customer Services/Sales
- Cybersecurity
- Department of Defense contractors
- Drivers/Transportation
- Education
- Financial/Insurance/Business
- Food Service
- Government
- Health care
- Hospitality
- Information Technology/Technical (non-defense related)
- Law Enforcement – Federal/State/Local
- Manufacturing
- Staffing Agencies
To view the list of employers, visit ppwfc.org/usaa-job-fair.
Register beforehand by creating an account in the state jobs database: ConnectingColorado.com for faster access on the day of the job fair.
Job Fair attendees are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their résumé.
If you go...
Pikes Peak Workforce Center’s Community & Veterans Job Fair
10 a.m. Open to veterans, transitioning military and their spouses and families
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open to the general public
Colorado Springs Event Center
3960 Palmer Park Blvd.
Learn more at PPWFC.org.