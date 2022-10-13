With Election Day less than a month away, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser today reissued public advisories reminding Coloradans that they have the right to vote free from intimidation. The advisories come alongside reports from Colorado county clerks that they’re “bracing” for election deniers working as poll watchers or election judges in an attempt to manufacture evidence of voter fraud.
The AG’s advisories say anyone who tries to intimidate or harass voters or election workers will be held accountable by the Colorado Department of Law. They also give guidance on the crimes of voter or election worker intimidation and their penalties — and how to report violations if you witness intimidation at a polling center or at an official ballot drop box, or if you’re a target of intimidation.
Highlights from Weiser’s advisories include:
It is unlawful for any person to openly carry a firearm at a polling location, within 100 feet of a ballot drop-box, or in any building in which a polling location is located.
Doxxing election workers is illegal. It is illegal to knowingly place on the internet an election official’s or worker’s personal information (or that of their immediate family members) if doing so poses an imminent and serious threat to their safety.
Not just anyone can claim to be a poll watcher. They must have been selected by a political party, unaffiliated or write-in candidate, or registered issue committee; and be sworn in by election judges, among other requirements.
The complete advisories are here.
While Colorado is recognized as a leader in election security — the state’s electoral system is even ranked as the second most-secure in the nation by the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think-tank — many Republican election conspiracy theorists are undeterred. In the 2022 primaries, Republicans Ron Hanks and Tina Peters (who faces criminal trial in March next year over election tampering) were among a raft of election denier candidates who lost.
The Denver Post reported Oct. 9 that county clerks across Colorado say they’re “bracing for a surge of highly motivated election deniers working as poll watchers or election judges in the November midterms — part of a nationwide attempt to manufacture evidence of election fraud.”
Clerks in El Paso, Fremont, Chaffee, Eagle, Garfield, Summit and Weld counties report they’re still seeing an increasing number of bad-faith poll watchers and election judges around the state, The Denver Post said.
“Encouraged, even recommended, by party officials or far-right voices with national reach, the clerks say those watchers and judges have antagonized or threatened election workers, wrongly rejected hundreds of ballots and one man in Chaffee County even tried to steal a password to the election system last year.”
In March, a coalition of civil and voting rights organizations sued to stop a group of Donald Trump supporters — who were sometimes armed — from going door-to-door in Colorado, interrogating and intimidating voters in a search for already-debunked voter fraud.
The federal lawsuit against the election conspiracy group U.S. Election Integrity Plan “alleges that the group’s activities include photographing voters’ homes and ‘door-to-door voter intimidation’ in areas where a high number of minorities live,” the Associated Press reported at the time. “The group was founded after Trump lost the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden and made false claims of mass voter fraud.”
"The League of Women Voters of Colorado strongly opposes any and all efforts at voter intimidation, including undermining voter confidence by spreading disinformation about the security of Colorado's elections,” said Beth Hendrix, executive director for the League of Women Voters of Colorado, which was part of the coalition that filed the suit. “We're proud to stand with our partners in halting this illegal and anti-democratic activity."
Under Colorado law, those found guilty of voter intimidation or illegally interfering with an election official while performing their duties face jail time or fines, or both. The attorney general and local district attorneys have authority to prosecute voter intimidation crimes.
“We will continue to protect Coloradans from illegal harassment and intimidation while they are participating in one of our most sacred traditions,” Weiser said.
To report voter intimidation or election worker intimidation, call local law enforcement or your county clerk and recorder for immediate help, or the Colorado Attorney General’s Office at 720-508-6000. In an emergency, call 911.