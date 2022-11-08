You can still register to vote today. Locations are here.
There are 37 Voter Service and Polling Centers open today in El Paso County. You can use any VSPC in the county. This is the list and map of VSPCs and hours of operation.
Anyone who is in line at a VPSC by 7:00 p.m. today is allowed to vote.
There are 39 secure 24-hour ballot drop box locations throughout the county. All boxes are open until 7 p.m. today and they’re emptied by bipartisan teams of election judges.
The list of acceptable forms of ID is here.
Sign up here to track your ballot.
The county clerk and recorder list is here.
You can fix signature discrepancies using the TXT2Cure program. If you’re notified of a signature discrepancy or ID deficiency, text the word Colorado to 2VOTE (28683) and click on the link to get started. You can do this through Nov. 16.
WHAT’S ILLEGAL AT THE POLLS
• Interfering with a voter casting a ballot — including at drop boxes or voting centers.
• Interrupting or intimidating voters by aggressive questioning, challenging, photographing or videotaping at a drop box or voting center, or trying to scare them out of line.
• Open carrying a gun within 100 feet of a drop box, voting center, or ballot processing facility (except for law enforcement and licensed security officials).
• Intimidating, threatening or coercing an election official while they are performing official duties or to retaliate against them for performing their official duties.
Colorado Common Cause, a nonpartisan organization defending democracy, reminds voters that it may take several days for election officials to finalize results.
Get more voting information at GoVoteColorado.gov