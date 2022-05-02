The Westside Community Center will continue to operate on a revised schedule after the city’s contract with the Center for Strategic Ministry ends May 31.
The Center for Strategic Ministry has operated the community center in partnership with the City of Colorado Springs since 2010.
Starting June 1, the center will run on a revised schedule, operating 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, according to an April 29 news release from the city. Operations will be funded by the remaining balance from the city’s 2022 operational contract.
“The city is very thankful to the staff and leadership at CSM for their 12-year commitment to the center and for their continued support through this transition,” said Kim King, recreation and administration manager for the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department.
The city began the search for a community center operator in November 2020. A committee evaluating plans received in response to a request for proposals announced in December 2021 that the Center for Strategic Ministry’s proposal was “the most viable,” the city stated in a news release issued in March 2022.
But during contract negotiations, the ministry withdrew its proposal, amid protests from residents and users of the community center. The city canceled the request for proposals, stating that the procurement process resulted in “no additional qualified proposers.”
The city is currently working to identify long-term options for the center, one of four community centers it owns. A public listening process is underway to help inform solutions for the city administrative team, which will decide the best option.
The first phase of the public engagement process was an online survey that launched April 18 and closed at 11:59 p.m. May 1.
A series of focused conversations with community members will be held May 16-20 to explore the themes that emerge from the survey.
A half-day community workshop will be held May 21 to build out the ideas from the focused conversations into a set of three recommendations for viable long-term options for the Westside Community Center.
These recommendations will be presented to the city, which will determine next steps.
The revised schedule for the community center allows current critical food services to continue, including the food pantry, Meals on Wheels and senior meals.
The schedule also allows for current programming occurring within the revised hours of operation to continue. Remaining tenants have the option to offer their services within the revised operating schedule on a month-to-month basis.
No new tenants will be considered during this transition time.
More information about the public process, including a way for residents to sign up for updates, is available at ColoradoSprings.gov/WestsideCommunityCenter.