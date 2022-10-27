Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold have filed amicus briefs in Moore vs. Harper, a case in which the United States Supreme Court will decide whether to adopt the debunked “independent state legislature” theory.
The radical theory, which SCOTUS has repeatedly rejected for over a century — and as recently as 2019 — is being pushed by Republicans in North Carolina.
Joining a coalition of 22 attorneys general in filing the amicus (friend of the court) brief, Weiser said the case has grave implications nationwide for protecting the right to vote and would “give state legislators the sole, unchecked authority to make election rules at the expense of voters and other state institutions.”
“We cannot toss out 230 years of constitutional tradition and legal precedent in favor of a dangerous theory that threatens to wreak havoc, undermine how states choose to govern themselves, and disrupt established elections practices,” Weiser said.
The Brennan Center, a nonpartisan law and policy institute, explains the background: In 2021, North Carolina’s Republican-dominated state legislature passed an extreme partisan gerrymander to lock in a supermajority of the state’s 14 congressional seats.
“The gerrymander was so extreme that an evenly divided popular vote would have awarded 10 seats to the Republicans and only four to the Democrats,” Brennan Center lawyers explained. “The map was a radical statistical outlier more favorable to Republicans than 99.9999% of all possible maps.”
While the immediate issue is whether that extreme gerrymander will stand in North Carolina, Brennan Center experts explain that adopting the independent state legislature theory would also mean that voters nationwide have no judicial remedy — in state court or in federal court — to fight partisan gerrymandering.
“The potential consequences could stretch still further. The theory would throw elections into chaos, nullifying hundreds of election rules put in place through ballot initiatives, state constitutions, and administrative regulations — including foundational state policies like the processes for voter registration and mail voting and basic guarantees like the secret ballot. State lawmakers would be able to adopt vote suppression legislation without any checks or balances from state courts or even gubernatorial veto.”
Weiser said: “As we argued in the faithless electors case in 2020, the States have the exclusive power to appoint electors in Presidential elections, and state legislatures cannot select electors after votes have been counted. If the Court embraces the independent state legislature theory, it could have far-reaching and unpredictable consequences for the appointment of electors, administering elections, and even our state’s independent redistricting commission."
The theory would unravel states’ election processes and impede officials’ ability to administer free and orderly elections, he said.
Weiser is joined by attorneys general from California, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington and Wisconsin.
Meanwhile, Griswold announced Oct. 26 that she was leading a coalition of 13 secretaries of state in filing an amicus brief in Moore v. Harper. The secretaries of state argue the adoption of the “independent state legislature” theory would enable extreme state legislatures to regulate federal elections "by whatever means they see fit — extremely gerrymandered district maps, blatant voter suppression, unfair vote counting practices, and more."
“Petitioners’ theory that we’ve all been wrong for the last 230 years would create a crisis of finality in the states. Settled case law would be up in the air. Resolved questions would be reopened for review. And whether prior state case law resolving election disputes for federal candidates continues to apply would be uncertain and subject to reexamination,” said the secretaries of state in the amicus brief.
“All states have built up substantial reliance on the founding principles and [the Supreme Court’s] opinions that have reaffirmed state legislature’s regulations of elections are subject to the checks and balances of state law. Dismantling those legal regimes now based on a mistaken legal theory alien to our country’s history and this Court’s precedent would have far-reaching and unpredictable consequences on our country’s elections,” reads the amicus brief, in part.
The 13 secretaries of state that co-signed the amicus brief represent California, Colorado, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.
Griswold’s announcement notes the fact that these secretaries of state represent diverse states and constituencies “underscores the importance of this ruling and its potential implications for American Democracy.”
Read the case before the Supreme Court here. Read the complete amicus brief submitted by Griswold and co-signed by 12 additional secretaries of state here.