To tackle one of the construction industry’s worst hazards — falls from elevation — the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration will start doing safety investigations on weekends in some counties in Colorado’s Front Range, as well as Montana and South Dakota.
In those areas, OSHA has investigated 10 fatalities and numerous serious construction-related fall injuries since 2017. In 2021, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that falls from elevation led to 351 of the 1,008 deaths among construction workers.
Through the fall of 2022, OSHA will open workplace safety and health inspections on weekends in El Paso, Denver, Douglas, Arapahoe, Jefferson, Adams, Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties in Colorado, as well as counties in South Dakota and Montana.
The inspections are part of OSHA's “Weekend Work” initiative, which will "identify and address construction-related fall hazards on weekends, when many employers typically do not monitor their job sites well,” according to OSHA Regional Administrator Jennifer Rous in Denver.
“Our proactive approach will identify hazardous worksites, ensure that workers are protected from needless injuries or worse, and help ensure employers provide a safe and healthful workplace,” she said.
OSHA’s stop falls website offers safety information and video presentations in English and Spanish to teach workers about hazards and proper safety procedures. Learn how to protect workers from fall hazards in construction at osha.gov/fall-protection/evaluation