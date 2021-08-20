The Board of El Paso County Commissioners is seeking citizen volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Innovation and Technology Committee. Applications for the open positions are due by Sept. 3.
The Innovation and Technology Committee is currently seeking one at-large El Paso County member with interest in the mission and goals of the ITC — to focus on the future of county government; to offer guidance on how new and future technology may impact services of El Paso County in an efficient, cost-effective, and responsible manner; to identify current trends and innovations occurring in counties nationwide; and to use a data-driven approach to research and assess the viability of implementing new innovations and ideas in the county.
The ITC shall be composed of nine voting members representing a cross section of the community who have working knowledge of developing technologies and innovation processes.
Board meetings are scheduled for the first Thursday of each month from 3-4:30 p.m. virtually due to COVID precautions.
The volunteer application is located at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
Applications may be emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com, faxed to 719-520-6397
-or-
send completed applications to:
Board of El Paso County Commissioners
Attn: Ingrid Mobley
200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100
Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208