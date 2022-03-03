The Board of El Paso County Commissioners is seeking someone to serve on the Planning Commission.
"The Planning Commission reviews planning petitions and makes recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners on land use requests, and prepares a Master Plan for unincorporated areas of the county. The commission consists of nine members appointed by the Board of County Commissioners for three-year terms," according to a county-issued news release. "Associate members may also be appointed for one-year terms. Terms are limited to two full consecutive terms, except for associate members who may be reappointed for an indefinite number of terms."
Commission meetings are held on the first and third Thursdays of the month at 9 a.m. in the Second Floor hearing room at the Regional Development Center, located at 2880 International Circle.
The volunteer application can be found at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
Send completed applications to:
Board of El Paso County Commissioners
Attn: Ingrid Mobley
200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100
Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208
Applications may also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.