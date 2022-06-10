The El Paso County Commissioners are seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Innovation and Technology Committee. Applications are due June 24.
The Innovation and Technology Committee is currently seeking one At-Large Member (eligible to serve one term) and one At-Large Member (eligible to serve two terms) with interest in the mission and goals of the ITC.
The ITC's mission is to:
- focus on the future of county government;
- offer guidance on how new and future technology may impact the services of El Paso County in an efficient, cost-effective, and responsible manner;
- identify current trends and innovations occurring in counties nationwide; and
- use a data driven approach to research and assess the viability of implementing new innovations and ideas in the County.
The ITC has nine voting members representing a cross-section of the community who have working knowledge of developing technologies and innovation processes.
Board meetings are 3-4:30 pm the first Thursday of each month.
The volunteer application is at https://bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer