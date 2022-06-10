technology
Shutterstock

The El Paso County Commissioners are seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Innovation and Technology Committee. Applications are due June 24.

The Innovation and Technology Committee is currently seeking one At-Large Member (eligible to serve one term) and one At-Large Member (eligible to serve two terms) with interest in the mission and goals of the ITC.

The ITC's mission is to:

  • focus on the future of county government; 
  • offer guidance on how new and future technology may impact the services of El Paso County in an efficient, cost-effective, and responsible manner;
  • identify current trends and innovations occurring in counties nationwide; and 
  • use a data driven approach to research and assess the viability of implementing new innovations and ideas in the County.

The ITC has nine voting members representing a cross-section of the community who have working knowledge of developing technologies and innovation processes.

Board meetings are 3-4:30 pm the first Thursday of each month.

The volunteer application is at https://bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer 