The Board of El Paso County Commissioners is seeking a citizen volunteer to serve on the El Paso County Citizen Outreach Group. Applications for the open position are due by Dec. 8.
"The Citizen Outreach Group serves as a committee to review and assess, in its capacity, the progress of the County Strategic Plan, the County’s Five Year Financial Roadmap, and the activity of the Public Safety tax, in an effort to provide the Board of County Commissioners and County Administration with updates and recommendations," a county-issued news release said. "The COG, in its capacity, shall support the County’s efforts in hosting the County Citizens College, the County Fair, and other related events, in order to encourage and enhance transparency and collaboration between citizens and County government."
The group consists of 11 members: one from each of the county’s five commissioner districts, and six at-large representatives. District and at-large members serve for three-year terms, with terms limited to two consecutive terms.
Citizen Outreach Group meetings are held several times a year at Centennial Hall, 200 S. Cascade Ave.
Applications are being accepted for one at-large member.
The volunteer application can be accessed at: bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
Send completed applications to:
Board of El Paso County Commissioners
Attn: Ingrid Mobley
200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100
Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208
Applications may also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.