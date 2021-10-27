The Board of El Paso County Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve as a regular member on the Board of Adjustment. Applications are due by Nov. 12.
"The Board of Adjustment hears and decides on issues of physical variances related to the county zoning code," a county news release said. "Variance requests may include changes to dimensions, structural location, bulk limitations, or other development requirements."
The board consists of four regular members and several associate members who vote on a rotating basis. Regular members are appointed by the Board of County Commissioners for 3-year terms and are limited to two full consecutive terms; associate members are appointed for 1-year terms and may be reappointed for up to a maximum of six consecutive terms.
Board meetings are held on the second Wednesday of the month at 9 a.m. at the Centennial Hall Hearing Room, 200 S. Cascade Ave.
The volunteer application is located at elpasoco.com
Send completed applications to:
Board of El Paso County Commissioners
Attn: Ingrid Mobley
200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100
Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208
Applications may also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.