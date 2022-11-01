Colorado Springs-based Voces Unidas for Justice is among 11 community-based groups nationwide that have won grants of between $50,000 and $125,000 to support victims of hate crimes.
Voces Unidas for Justice will use the grant to:
• develop a social media outreach and education campaign;
• train and coach people to answer a dedicated statewide help line;
• equip peer supporters to accompany victims while making incident reports; and
• make an informational pocket card for police departments and judicial districts.
The other 12- to 18-month grants have gone to organizations in California, Washington, D.C., Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Wisconsin and West Virginia.
The organizations receiving the grants will be known as Community IMPACT sites and will promote awareness, healing, reconciliation and access to services for people affected by hate crimes. They’ll also work on strategies to address and prevent hate in their communities and help survivors heal.
The funding is provided through a cooperative agreement between Futures Without Violence and the Office for Victims of Crime within the U.S. Department of Justice.
“We received more than 80 applications for these grants, which speaks to the enormous need for this work,” said Aaron Polkey, associate director and senior attorney for learning and leadership at Futures Without Violence. “The grantees we are announcing today are developing powerful, creative, and tremendously promising strategies to stop hate crimes and help individuals and communities heal. We are thrilled to be able to support their work.”