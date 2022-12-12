Andy Vick has left COPPeR after 8 years as executive director and Angela Seals — who was COPPeR’s deputy director until March this year — has returned to the arts organization as interim executive director.
In a Dec. 8 email, Holly Flores, chair of the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region’s board of directors, said Seals was invited to step in “to ensure a seamless runway as the Board determines the long-term plan for this role.”
Flores said the board is “grateful to have Angela’s depth of expertise, considerable talent, and vision,” and praised her “passion for our cultural community and her demonstrated strategic vision for the role the Cultural Office plays as advocate, convener, and leader for the sector.”
Seals left COPPeR in March after 9 years with the organization, to launch Relevant Project Studio, a freelance project management firm specializing in creative industries, and to study for Project Management 360 certification with Cornell University.
Across almost a decade at COPPeR, Seals led programs like Arts Vision 2030, the Business + Arts Lunch, Peak Arts Prize, and Elevated by Art. She also hosted the “Peak Radar Live” online show from 2016 to 2022.
Vick joined COPPeR in 2014 after 10 years as executive director of the Allegany Arts Council in Maryland.