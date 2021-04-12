For the first time in Colorado Springs professional baseball history, the Rocky Mountain Vibes have entered an agreement with Mexico's Acereros de Monclova of the Liga Mexicana de Beisbol to host some minor league players from the Acereros this season in the Pioneer League. "The Acereros will play their 2021 season in Colorado Springs and take on the identity of the Vibes," a news release said.
“We are beyond excited to begin a historic and what we all hope to be a very long affiliation and relationship with the Acereros de Monclova. Big thanks to Jose Melendez with the Acereros, the Elmore Sports Group and the great Colorado Springs community. Nos vemos en el estadio de béisbol esta primavera!” said Rocky Mountain Vibes President Chris Jones in the release.
“We as a club always have the vision of growth and of supporting [our players] in their development, with the break of last season and the current one in our development leagues, we were fortunate to find the opportunity to play them in this renowned league partnered with Major League Baseball,” Jose Melendez, Acereros de Monclova general manager, said in the release.
The Acereros de Monclova, or the Monclova Steelers, debuted in the Liga Mexicana de Beisbol in 1974 and are now owned by Gerardo Benavides Pape. The club is coming off its first league championship in 2019 where it went 75-45 and won its division. The Acereros’ current roster features former Major League players like Bartolo Colon, Erick Aybar, Chris Carter, Al Albuquerque and Brian Matusz. The team has also formerly featured numerous Sky Sox players including Willy Taveras, Franklin Morales, Eric Young Jr. and Jordan Pacheco.
The Rocky Mountain Vibes, part of the MLB Partnership Pioneer League, played their inaugural season in 2019 after spending 30 years as the Colorado Springs Sky Sox. While the 2020 season was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vibes were still able to offer fans opportunities to experience the ballpark.
Learn more at milb.com/rocky-mountain.