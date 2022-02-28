Deputy Chief Adrian Vasquez will serve as interim chief of police for the Colorado Springs Police Department after Chief Vince Niski retires on March 4, the city announced in a news release.
“Deputy Chief Vasquez is a highly respected and experienced officer with deep connections within the Colorado Springs community. He has served in a number of roles within law enforcement and as a long-time resident, he has a strong understanding of the challenges facing Colorado Springs,” Mayor John Suthers said in the release. “I look forward to his leadership and am confident in his ability to maintain CSPD’s high standards as we conduct the search for a new chief of police.”
Some predict Vasquez will be named chief permanently after spending 27 years with the department.
Before joining CSPD in 1995, Vasquez served in the Air Force for nearly a decade.
While with CSPD, he's worked in the Sand Creek Division, on the Metro Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence Division, and on the Drug Enforcement Administration task force.
He was promoted to lieutenant in 2011, where he served in Patrol before transferring to the Violent Crimes Section where he oversaw the Homicide, Assault, Robbery and Victim Advocacy Units. Vasquez was promoted to commander in 2016 and in 2017, he was transferred to the Specialized Enforcement Division where he oversaw the Tactical Operations Section, Patrol Support Section and Protective Security Section. In April of 2019, he was promoted to deputy chief where he has oversight of the Patrol Operations Bureau.
Vasquez holds a Bachelor of Science in Sociology from Colorado State University and a master’s degree in criminal justice from UCCS. He is a graduate of the Center for Creative Leadership and the FBI National Academy, Session 267.
Vasquez also served as head of a task force that investigated the cause of the Waldo Canyon Fire in 2012, which swept into the city and killed two people and destroyed 347 homes. No cause was publicly disclosed.
The city of Colorado Springs has started a national search for its next chief, and the city didn't predict when someone would be chosen.