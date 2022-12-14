Colorado Springs Utilities today released details of improvements made since last year's catastrophic windstorm. It also shared stats on the windstorm, which brought hurricane-force winds across Colorado Springs.
The 2021 windstorm by the numbers:
· 248 wires down (6.2 miles)
· 101 wood distribution poles damaged
· 5 wood transmission poles damaged
· 33 overhead transformers damaged
· 182 cross arms damaged
· 600+ employees and contractors worked repairs
· Two mutual aid entities responded
· More than 70 total crews responded
Improvements outlined by Utilities:
• Lessons learned from the 2021 storm were successfully applied to the May 2022 late-spring snowstorm and the December 2022 windstorm.
• Utilities improved system resiliency, and offered more accurate customer notification tracking and better outreach.
• Safety protocols, command structures, collaboration and customer engagement were refined.
• The online outage map now has better functionality.
• A new fiber network infrastructure, under construction, will serve as the essential foundation for Utilities' grid modernization.