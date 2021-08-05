Used car prices in Colorado Springs for June skyrocketed an unprecedented 34.3 percent — or $7,663 — over last year in the wake of the microchip shortage, according to a new study.
Automotive research firm iSeeCars’ study also found that nationally, used car prices have increased 32.7 percent, or $7,583 compared to last year. This comes after a 26.4 percent year-over-year increase in May and a 16.8 percent year-over-year increase in April.
Some vehicles — like the Mercedes-Benz G Class and the Nissan LEAF — have increased more than average, making them the worst vehicles to buy but the most lucrative to trade in.
Other cars have lower-than-average increases, making them smart buys for consumers who can’t wait for prices to drop. Luxury SUVs led the list of vehicles less impacted by price hikes: the Mercedes-Benz GLC, Volvo XC90 and Audi SQ5.
The global microchip shortage has restricted new car supply, which also means fewer people are trading in their used cars. This combination of diminished supply and increased demand has caused used car prices to soar.
Every vehicle segment increased significantly in price compared to last year, but coupes increased the most, followed by convertibles and pickups.
iSeeCars.com analyzed over 1.1 million used car sales from model years 2016 to 2020 in June 2021, and over 800,000 used car sales from model years 2015 to 2019 in June 2020.
