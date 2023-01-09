Enrolment opens for Universal Preschool (UPK) in Colorado on Jan. 17, with more than 29,000 seats available across the state, the Polis administration announced today.
Universal Preschool launches in the fall, and the landmark program is estimated to save Colorado parents an average of $6,000 a year, per a news release from Gov. Jared Polis’ office.
Over 850 providers have signed up to participate, and the number is growing. The program is available to every Colorado child in the year before they are eligible to enter kindergarten.
“We are bringing high-quality preschool to Colorado kids, saving families thousands of dollars, and making sure Colorado students get a strong start in school,” Polis said in the release. “With so many qualified providers registered for UPK, we are excited to open the family enrollment process on January 17, giving families the chance to select the best provider fit for their preschooler.”
When enrollment opens, families can log in to UPK.Colorado.Gov to begin the enrollment process on a rolling basis; there’s no deadline to sign up. However, families are encouraged to sign up early. Children will start being matched to providers in mid-February.
Families will be able to choose the preschool provider that is the best fit for them and their families. Learn more about the family enrollment process here.
All providers who are licensed to support preschool-aged children are able to participate in UPK Colorado and can start the registration process by signing up here. Contact a Local Coordinating Organization (LCO) for more support in signing up.