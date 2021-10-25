Pikes Peak United Way, in partnership with Harrison School District 2, announced plans to open a "first of its kind" family success center in Southeast Colorado Springs. According to a PPUW-issued news release, the center will be housed at what is now Pikes Peak Elementary, (1520 Verde Drive) which will complete its final year as an elementary school in June of 2022. The center will be open to individuals and families beginning in August of 2022, the release said.
Pikes Peak United Way is continuing talks with the community "to develop what the residents need and want in this center," the release said. Those desires so far include GED classes, employment counseling/career opportunity exploration, a STEM lab, art therapy, a literacy center, financial literacy training, nutrition counseling, mentoring and tutoring.
"The center will also serve as a meeting place for residents in the neighborhood," the release said, adding a monthly family dinner may also be a component.
“The Family Success Center will be a place of hope, inspiration, exploration and community building,” Cindy Aubrey, president and CEO of Pikes Peak United Way, said in the release. “We are excited to bring residents together to learn what will make the center effective and life-changing!”
”We appreciate their willingness to ask families in Southeast what services they want to see close to home and their creativity to bring those services to our community," D2 Superintendent Dr. Wendy Birhanzel said in the release. "This is a wonderful way to use our building in the future, while serving our families and community members in Southeast Colorado Springs.”
“It’s no secret that access to care and services in Southeast Colorado Springs has lagged behind the rest of our city, and we appreciate Pikes Peak United Way stepping up to operate a center like this in our community and especially in our building,” said Corey Williams, D2 Board of Education president. “This will be a big win for all community members who can access valuable services close to home that can open doors for themselves and their family.”
Partners include: the city of Colorado Springs, Ent Credit Union, Solid Rock Community Development Corporation, El Paso County, El Paso County Public Health, UCCS, Pikes Peak Community College, Goodwill, Pikes Peak Workforce Center, First Tee of the Pikes Peak Region, the National Cybersecurity Center, TESSA, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and CPCD giving children a head start.
So far, the center has received funding from:
- City of Colorado Springs: $1.5 million
- Ent Credit Union: $100,000
- Colorado Springs Health Foundation: $90,000
- USAA: $55,000
- Weidner Apartment Homes: $50,000
- Mari Wiseman Deminski: $20,000
- Larry H. Miller Charities: $10,000
Additionally, Sen. Michael Bennet has secured $250,000 in a Senate Appropriations Bill, the release said. The Senate is expected to vote on the bills by the end of the year either individually or as a package.