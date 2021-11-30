Pikes Peak United Way has formed the District-Wide Adopt-A-Family Christmas Drive to support families and students in Harrison School District 2 through multiple events.
"Twenty-two school counselors in the district worked together to provide a list of families who might not have the ability to provide necessities or gifts for their families this holiday season to PPUW," according to a news release. "These families are now available for adoption as part of the Adopt-A-Family Christmas Drive. PPUW is currently looking for those in the community who would like to adopt the families and make their holiday season a little brighter. A list of wants and needs for each family member and a short description of each family’s current situation is included on the site."
According to the release, the local Amazon Distribution Center has agreed to adopt 64 families and, on Thursday, Dec. 9, Amazon is presenting PPUW with a check for $9,750, which will be used to purchase gifts for the 64 adopted families.
The release said more than 160 families still need adopting. Those interested in supporting a family can visit PPUW’s Volunteer Platform and sign up. The Adopt-A-Family Christmas Drive runs through Dec. 10. The goal is to support more than 230 families in HSD2.
"In addition to the Adopt-A-Family holiday drive, PPUW’s Emerging Leaders Council is once again adopting a school to support this holiday season," the release said. More than 220 students at Stratmoor Hills Elementary School will receive gifts. On Tuesday, Dec. 7, members of the Emerging Leaders Council along with volunteers will wrap the gifts before they are delivered to the elementary school. The annual Wrap Party will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the Space Foundation Discovery Center located at 4425 Arrowswest Drive.