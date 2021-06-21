UCCS' Cybersecurity Analyst Apprenticeship Program has won approval from the U.S. Department of Labor as a registered apprenticeship program to help employers address skills gaps.
The cybersecurity analyst apprenticeship program is supported by Spry Squared Inc., a women- and minority-owned IT consulting firm. The approval was announced June 17.
The Cybersecurity Analyst Apprenticeship Program is designed to prepare apprentices for roles in one of the fastest growing fields in the nation.
According to CyberSeek.org, the total demand in the United States for cybersecurity analysts is 28,175 professionals. Colorado alone needed 17,271 cybersecurity professionals from April 2020 to March 2021.
Through a series of college courses, boot camps and workplace-relevant training, apprentices will satisfy the requirements to achieve an academic certificate in cybersecurity management and an industry-recognized credential in cybersecurity.
“We are proud to be recognized as a Registered Apprenticeship Program in the state of Colorado, said Dr. Karen Markel, dean of the UCCS College of Business. “RAPs represent the highest standard of excellence for apprenticeships nationwide and we are thrilled to offer aspiring cybersecurity analysts a high quality, industry-recognized pathway to reach their career goals.”
The announcement comes at a time when an increasing number of employers and workers are recognizing the benefits of apprenticeships. According to apprenticeship.gov apprentices earn an average starting salary of $72,000. Ninety-two percent of apprentices retain employment at the completion of their program, and in 2020, more than 221,000 individuals nationwide entered the apprenticeship system.
“The registered apprenticeship program will help employers in the cybersecurity field who struggle to address their skills gaps,” said Bill Dowling, director of employment and training with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. “Apprenticeship programs are a proven workforce development strategy that offer hands-on learning opportunities to aspiring professionals and a steady pipeline of highly skilled workforce talent to employers. Employers who adopt registered apprenticeship programs will not only be advancing their business goals, they’ll also be benefiting society at large by expanding access to employment opportunities.”
Steve Spry, vice president and chief technology officer at Spry Squared Inc. said the customized training the program provides “will allow us to equip apprentices with the exact skills they need to grow. And we take great pride in the fact that we are helping them future-proof their careers.”
UCCS was awarded nearly $6 million in grant funding from the Department of Labor to administer C-CAP over the next three years with the goal of serving more than 5,100 students across 10 states.
The C-CAP program is focused on developing a diverse pool of cybersecurity talent, with an emphasis on underemployed and underrepresented populations, including women, minorities and military members.
The program launched in 2020 and welcomed 115 Colorado students in the spring and summer cohorts. In addition to the Cybersecurity Analyst Program, C-CAP aims to register four apprenticeship programs to align with industry needs for consultants, IT auditors, penetration and vulnerability testers, and managers.
The Department of Labor established standards for Registered Apprenticeship Programs (RAPs) to advance the development of high-quality apprenticeship opportunities in the United States. RAPs provide apprentices with the education, on-the-job training, mentorship and credentials to succeed in their chosen industry.
UCCS is one of the first higher education institutions to seek funding with the Department of Labor to expand apprenticeship opportunities in cybersecurity.
UCCS will hold a webinar from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 13, “Closing the Cybersecurity Skills Gap through Apprenticeship Programs,” with thought leaders in the industry to offer unique perspectives on the role of apprenticeships in workforce development.
Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from leading IT representatives from IBM who utilize apprenticeships programs, learn about the Cybersecurity Analyst Apprenticeship Program and discuss the advantages of developing their own apprenticeship programs. Register for the webinar here.
UCCS C-CAP is currently accepting applications for the 2021 cohort. To learn more about the program, visit uccs.edu/c-cap or contact ccap@uccs.edu.
Employers interested in learning more about apprenticeships can contact The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment at apprenticeship@state.co.us to be connected to one of their apprenticeship consultants, who can guide you through the process of creating and registering an apprenticeship.