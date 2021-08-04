UCCS will open the T. Rowe Price Career and Innovation Center in time for new and returning students to start the fall semester this month.
The new center reimagines existing space in the University Center, making it part of the college experience for almost 12,000 students.
It's a one-stop hub for career exploration and counseling, resources and education, information about internships and open positions, and access to interview rooms and events.
“We are grateful to T. Rowe Price for their generosity, partnership, and for sharing this vision for our campus and community,” UCCS Chancellor Venkat Reddy said.
“The reimagined Career and Innovation Center is not just a gift to UCCS, but also to those who rely on talented, skilled employees and well-rounded citizens — the Pikes Peak region and the entire state of Colorado.”
The center’s space and programming is designed to support students throughout the lifespan of their academic careers at UCCS — and to alumni, as they seek employment.
In addition to career services, community outreach and programming will be a focus at the center, allowing for learning experiences that encourage students to make connections between the classroom and real-world application of classroom learnings.
Susan Nakai, head of individual investors, services and operations at T. Rowe Price said T. Rowe Price's investment in the center reflects the investment firm's strong partnership with UCCS over decades.
“UCCS is a key source of talent for T. Rowe Price locally," Nakai said, "and the UCCS alumni at T. Rowe Price are actively engaged in giving back on campus and helping develop students to be ready for the workforce."
“The new infrastructure and space for the T. Rowe Price Career and Innovation Center is a signal to campus that career initiatives should be accessed by every student and alumni and are integral to success at UCCS,” said Danny Pape, director of the T. Rowe Price Career and Innovation Center.
“Our mission is to empower all students and alumni to design their career journeys through innovation. We are excited the space will now match that mission and look forward to creating a career-centered campus culture."
A celebration of the collaboration space will be held in September.