University of Colorado campuses had a $8.7 billion economic footprint across the state during the 2021-2022 fiscal year, including $440 million generated by UCCS, according to a new business research study from the university.
The annual dollar amount is measured by CU employee and student wages, university operating expenditures, construction, research and spending from visitors it draws to Colorado, according to a press release about the study, which was produced by CU Boulder’s Leeds School of Business. Additional impact is “derived from innovation, tech transfer, skills and training, and alumni in the workforce,” the release said.
Employee salaries alone accounted for $2.4 billion of the university’s economic impact last year — it's the third largest employer in the state, the release said. Student spending totaled $994 million, a finding based on a survey of students “who indicated they would not be in Colorado if they were not enrolled at CU,” and visitor spending “related to the campuses” was an estimated $46.7 million, the release said.
In the Colorado Springs Metropolitan Statistical Area, the university generated $435 million — mostly from UCCS — but this also accounts for employees who live in the Springs and work at other CU campuses, according to an executive summary of the study.
UCCS employs 3,870 Coloradans in total, and 3,017 of them live in the MSA; 279 CU Anschutz Medical Campus employees and 238 CU Boulder employees also live in the Springs, the study found. Nearly 38,600 UCCS alumni live in Colorado, and between 25,000 and 50,000 CU alumni live in El Paso County, according to the study.