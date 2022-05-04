UCCS is celebrating the expansion of its Cybersecurity Education and Research Center with a ribbon cutting on Thursday morning.
According to a UCCS-issued new release, the $7 million, 26,000-square-foot expansion of the Kevin W. O’Neil Cybersecurity Education and Research Center will house “state-of-the-art cybersecurity education and research facilities for UCCS students, faculty and community partners, including labs, classrooms, computer centers, conference rooms, offices and areas equipped for distance learning.”
The company Davidson, which works in cybersecurity, among other areas, has dedicated a cyber research lab to the expanded Research Center, according to a press release.
“We are exceptionally pleased to support the Davidson Technologies, Inc. (Davidson) Research Lab at the UCCS Kevin W. O’Neil Cybersecurity Education & Research Center. This will provide students and faculty with a high-quality facility to pursue leading-edge cyber security research,” said Davidson’s president, CEO and chairman, John W. Holly.
Davidson is also a “strategic partner” with the center, working to continue advancing “cybersecurity in defense of our Nation’s security,” according to the release.
The UCCS release notes that cybersecurity jobs are some of the fastest growing career areas in the nation, something it said the center is poised to help engage students and the community with through partnerships that expand educational and workforce opportunities.
The ribbon cutting will take place at 7:30 a.m. on May 5 at the Research Center, located at 3650 N. Nevada Ave. It will feature speakers includingMayor John Suthers, UCCS Chancellor Venkat Reddy, and Chris Inglis, the first U.S. National Cyber director and a principal adviser to the president on cybersecurity policy and strategy.