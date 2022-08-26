UCCS broke ground on the new 21,000-square-foot Anschutz Engineering Center today.
It’s part of a two-building project that will also include a Design and Prototyping Center, which will go up behind the current Engineering and Applied Sciences building.
The Anschutz Engineering Center will include state-of-the-art lab space, classroom facilities, an executive conference room and faculty offices.
The new building will expand the College of Engineering and Applied Science’s student capacity to 2,500 students by 2026, as well as grow the College’s teaching capabilities, allowing for new types of research to advance health, welfare and prosperity through engineering.
UCCS’ College of Engineering and Applied Science joined with project architect OZ Architecture, major donor the Anschutz Foundation and general contractor GH Phipps to celebrate the project, which UCCS says is the centerpiece in the College of Engineering and Applied Science’s effort to build the next generation of the technical workforce.
“Remaining competitive as a nation requires that we meet demand for a highly skilled technical workforce,” said Don Raburn, dean of the College of Engineering and Applied Science. “Many of our graduates have immediate employment opportunities right here in Colorado Springs, particularly in the growing areas of aeronautics and astronautics. With this new building, we will be able to expand our academic programming in these fields and empower our students with hands-on learning opportunities. We are deeply grateful to the Anschutz Foundation, the CU Foundation and our partners for making this game-changing project possible.”
The building is also designed to achieve LEED Gold certification for sustainability, in line with UCCS’ Strategic Sustainability Master Plan.
Construction on the project should start this fall and wrap up in late 2023. UCCS anticipates the building will open to students and faculty in spring of 2024. Additional partners on the project include Martin/Martin, Wenk Associates, Cator Ruma & Associates, K2 and Ambient Energy.