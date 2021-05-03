Just a couple months shy of the one-year anniversary of its grand opening, the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum and Hall of Fame is already turning heads.
The local museum has been nominated for USA Today’s 2021 10Best Readers’ Choice award for Best New Museum. The Springs nominee previously won the USA Today contest for Best New Attraction of 2020 and has been recognized by several other national publications, including The New York Times, Conde Nast Traveler and Architectural Digest.
As of Monday, May 3, the local museum had received the second-most votes, trailing behind Cook Museum of Natural Science, which opened in 2019 in Decatur, Alabama.
Part of the City for Champions development projects, the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum broke ground in 2017 and opened its doors for the first time on July 30, 2020. Completing the 60,000-square-foot building, which was inspired by the Guggenheim Museum in New York City, cost roughly $91 million.
Inside, visitors can experience a series of exhibits that highlight the exploits of past Olympians and Paralympians. General admission tickets are available every day of the week. Learn more about the museum at usopm.org.
The public can cast their vote for their choice of best museum at 10best.com.