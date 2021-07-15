Two high-ranking Colorado Springs Utilities officials have given notice they're leaving.
Scott Shewey, with Utilities since 2007 and its chief financial officer since July 2020, resigned to accept a job with a South Dakota electric cooperative, Utilities spokesperson Steve Berry said.
Human Resources General Manager Marcy Hudson, who started at Utilities in January 2009 and was promoted to the top HR position in 2018, is pursuing other opportunities. Both will serve until July 21, Berry said.
He said he was "not aware" whether either was awarded severance pay and called their dual departure "coincidental."
Berry said the city-owned utility will conduct a national recruitment effort to replace Shewey, but it hasn't been decided whether the search for Hudson's replacement will be regional, local or internal.