Search your name — or the name of your business or nonprofit — at the Colorado Unclaimed Property website and you might find there’s more than pocket money waiting for you.
The Great Colorado Payback — which is responsible for reuniting Coloradans with their lost or forgotten assets — last year returned almost $50 million to nearly 55,000 claimants through the state’s Unclaimed Property Division. The average claim returned was $1,832.
A news release from State Treasurer Dave Young says, “Even businesses lose track of property and payments, occasionally resulting in unclaimed property which can be claimed. Corporations, municipalities, schools, nonprofits, hospitals, and small businesses are also listed among the many individuals whose assets are held in trust by the State.”
Young is spearheading an October push to get people to check colorado.findyourunclaimedproperty.com to see if there’s money waiting for them, by releasing a list of “Coloradans with Halloween-themed names” who are owed unclaimed property. It includes Fred Krueger of Denver, Anne Rice of Littleton, Stephen King of Loveland, Mary Shelley, Ghost Mendez, and yes — Harry Potter.
“There’s a chance — at least 1 in 10 — that there’s unclaimed property, like gift cards, unpaid wages, or uncashed checks, with your name on it,” said Young, who’s also former president of the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators.
Currently, the State Treasurer’s Office has more than $1 billion in unclaimed property to return to people across the state, and maintains a list of over 1.7 million names of individuals, businesses, schools, and others for whom property is available.
Visit colorado.findyourunclaimedproperty.com to search.