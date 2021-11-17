Thanksgiving travelers will have plenty of company this year.
AAA forecasts that 53.4 million Americans will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, up 13 percent in the highest single-year increase since 2005. That brings travel volumes within 5 percent of 2019's pre-pandemic levels.
The gap is closing even faster in Colorado, with travel figures coming in at just 3.7 percent below 2019.
AAA predicts that 925,000 Coloradans will travel for Thanksgiving in a rebound from 2020 — at the same time that the travel industry works to rebuild its inventory and labor force in the wake of near-total demand destruction.
"In some ways, 2021 will look more like a normal holiday travel season - at least compared to last year," said Skyler McKinley, regional director of public affairs for AAA.
"Now that the U.S. borders are open, vaccines are readily available and new health and safety guidelines are in place, Americans are reuniting with their loved ones for the holidays,” McKinley said. “That's all set against a complicated travel backdrop, though, so travelers should budget extra time and understand that we're still living in extraordinary times."
About 6.4 million more Americans will travel this Thanksgiving over last, so the roads and airports to be noticeably more crowded than in 2020. Nationwide, automobile travel will be up 8 percent. All told, 840,000 Coloradans will be hitting the roads for the holiday.
Notably, air travel has almost completely recovered from its pandemic drop-off.
Demand is up 80 percent over 2020 — even as the airlines and other travel providers face intermittent delays and cancellations, and work to rebuild their capacity.
"Thanksgiving comes as international travelers return to American airports, so Americans should plan for longer lines and extra time for TSA checks," McKinley said. "At the same time, while vaccines spurred a quick resurgence in demand, travelers need to know that it takes much longer to rebuild supply, so traveling in 2021 isn't the same as traveling in 2019."
AAA recommends that air travelers consider travel insurance. In the event of a cancellation, various policies can help offset unexpected expenses such as a hotel, transportation and food. Travelers can also receive compensation for lost luggage or for flight delays of as little as three hours.
Prices have fallen as flights have returned, with the lowest airfares coming in at $132 — 27.3 percent less than last year. Tuesday and Wednesday will be the most expensive and heaviest travel days, with Monday and Thursday generally the lightest and least expensive.
It is likely too late to find a consistent, reliable travel deal ahead of the holiday McKinley said, so travelers who haven’t booked a flight yet should plan for high prices, limited availability or both.
Mid-range hotel rates have increased about 39 percent over 2020, with average nightly rates ranging between $137 and $172 for AAA Approved Hotels.
Daily car rental rates have increased 4 percent compared to last Thanksgiving at $98.
Consumers continue to experience high costs and limited availability of rental cars in some markets due to the semiconductor chip shortage impacting automakers. As the number of travelers continues to grow, it's important to reserve rental cars as early as possible.
Gas prices surged in October and are likely to remain elevated through the holiday season.
The average price for gasoline in Colorado was $3.49 per gallon on Nov. 15 — Thanksgiving gas prices haven't been that high since 2011.
The state average was $2.17 per gallon during last year's holiday (Nov. 26), and $2.80 on Thanksgiving Day in 2019 (Nov. 28).
Historically, Thanksgiving is one of the busiest holidays for road trips, and 2021 will be no different. Wednesday, Nov. 24, will be the busiest day on the roads, with the highest volume anticipated that afternoon. Major metro areas., including Denver and Colorado Springs, could see more than double the delays versus typical drive times.
Wednesday - Worst Time: noon-8 p.m. | Best time: After 9 p.m.
Thursday - Worst Time: noon-3 p.m. | Best time: Before 11 a.m.
Friday - Worst Time: 1-4 p.m. | Best time: Before 11 a.m.
Saturday - Worst Time: 2-7 p.m. | Best time: Before noon
Sunday - Worst Time: 1-7 p.m. | Best time: Before noon
AAA suggests keeping these points in mind as travelers navigate the evolving landscape.
Be proactive. Book flights, car rentals, accommodations and other activities as early as possible. Consider working with a travel advisor who can make any last-minute changes to travel plans, explore travel insurance options and help plan a trip that meets your needs and comfort level.
Be patient. The roads and airports will be busy, so plan ahead. Arrive at the airport early so you'll have plenty of time to get through longer TSA lines and other travel checkpoints. For domestic travel, AAA suggests two hours ahead of departure time and three hours for international. Consider booking a flight during non-peak travel periods to cut down on wait times. Early-morning flights are less likely to face cancellations or delays. Hit the road when there's less traffic and allow for extra time.
Be prepared for the road . Make sure you and your vehicle are ready for the trip ahead. AAA expects to respond to over 400,000 calls for help over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The most common calls are for dead batteries, flat tires, and lockouts, all of which are preventable.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released its recommendations for holiday gatherings and related travel, saying that the best way to minimize COVID-19 risk is to get vaccinated.
As travel restrictions remain in flux, it's essential to know requirements and recommendations based on your vaccination status, where you're traveling from and where you're traveling to. AAA's COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Map and TripTik.AAA.com are helpful resources travelers may use for free to understand closures, recommendations and requirements when traveling in the United States.
Masks are still required for everyone on planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within or out of the United States and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.
The CDC also recommends everyone wear a mask indoors in public if they are in an area of substantial or high transmission.
As of Nov. 8, the United States opened its borders to fully vaccinated international travelers. The CDC has updated its guidance to reflect these changes. When traveling within the country, fully vaccinated travelers do not need a negative viral test or to self-quarantine. For international travel, refer to the CDC for specific guidelines.
AAA notes that the actual number of holiday travelers could fluctuate as Thanksgiving approaches. If there is an increase in reported COVID-19 cases, some people may decide to stay home, while others may note the progress in vaccinations and make last-minute decisions to travel.