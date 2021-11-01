The committee campaigning in favor of the city's 2C ballot proposal asking permission to double the sales tax for trails, open space and parks has raised $248,942, according to the campaign finance report filed Oct. 29.
The measure on the Nov. 2 ballot would increase the tax from .01 of a percent to .02 of a percent; that would impose 2 cents per $10 purchase for the next 20 years.
In the latest campaign finance reporting cycle, from Sept. 27 to Oct. 24, the "YES for Trails, Open Space and Parks" committee reports receiving:
• $40,000 from the Trust for Public Lands,
• $25,000 from Vintage Homes
• $7,000 from the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, and
• $5,000 from Development Management Inc. (owned by developer David Jenkins), bringing the company's total to $15,000.
The committee reported a balance available of $123,902.
"A Safer Colorado" committee, urging support for the city's measure 2D, which would use $20 million in excess revenue above Taxpayer's Bill of Rights caps to set up a fire mitigation fund, has raised a total of $113,310. It's spent $92,275, and has $21,034 on hand.
Big donors to that committee included $5,000 from the Chamber and $5,000 from the Trust for Public Lands.
The next filing deadline is Dec. 2 for the final report regarding the Nov. 2 election.