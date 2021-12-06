Sportsman’s Warehouse, an outdoor equipment retailer, canceled its planned merger with the Great American Outdoors Group, owner of Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, after facing pressure from the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general.
The “anticompetitive” merger could have harmed U.S. consumers and workers, including those in Colorado Springs, by causing price increases, fewer retail options for outdoor gear, store closures and job loss, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a statement praising the cancellation.
There is one Sportsman Warehouse location in Colorado Springs near The Citadel mall and a Bass Pro Shops in the Polaris Pointe entertainment complex at Northgate Boulevard.
“Coloradans are passionate about their outdoor sports, and it is important that we protect them from mergers or acquisitions that threaten to lessen competition, eliminate high quality product offerings, and increase prices for hunting, shooting, fishing, camping, and other outdoor gear products from outdoor specialty stores in the state,” Weiser said.
Sportsman’s Warehouse terminated the merger plan, which was worth $785 million, after the Federal Trade Commission completed an 11-month investigation into the deal, said Holly Vedova, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition, in a statement. Weiser said his office had also agreed to join an FTC lawsuit to oppose the merger.