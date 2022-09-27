The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC will host two debates between state legislature candidates on the November 2022 ballot tonight, Sept. 27, at the Lon Chaney Theater of City Auditorium.
State Rep. Marc Snyder, a Democrat who represents District 18 in the Colorado House of Representatives, will debate Shana Black, his Republican opponent for the seat, which includes Manitou Springs, Cascade, Green Mountain Falls and the Westside of Colorado Springs.
Colorado Politics, which is co-moderating the debates with the Business Journal, called District 18 “the most evenly divided district in the state,” reporting earlier this month that Democrats have only a 0.3 percent advantage over Republicans, while unaffiliated voters make up 46.2 percent of the district. In a release, the Chamber and EDC said the race for this seat and the Senate District 11 seat “are anticipated to be competitive races attracting statewide attention.”
For Senate District 11, State Sen. Dennis Hisey, a Republican who currently represents District 2 in the State Senate, will debate his Democrat opponent State Rep. Tony Exum. Exum currently represents District 17 in the State House, which includes the Southeast of Downtown Colorado Springs down to Stratmoor, and extends east to the Colorado Springs Airport. The District 11 seat covers much of that same area.
The debates will be about state-level business issues and candidates’ legislative agendas, said a release about the event from the Chamber & EDC.
The event is free, open to the public and will start with a social reception at 5 p.m. The debates themselves will begin at 6 p.m.