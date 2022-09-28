Job seekers can meet with recruiters from local employers at the Pueblo Citywide Job Fair on tomorrow, Sept. 29.
The fair runs 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at RMSER Empowerment Center, 330 Lake Ave., Pueblo. Early access for veterans starts at 10 a.m. (register here).
A virtual session runs 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30.
The Pueblo Citywide Job Fair is hosted by Pueblo’s Future is Better Together, a coalition of people and organizations dedicated to creating a Pueblo economy that provides equitable opportunity for all its residents to grow. Participating employers include:
Division of Vocational Rehabilitation
Colorado Department of Human Services
C & C Disposal
City of Pueblo
Aspen Steel & Fabrication, Inc.
Colorado Department of Corrections
QMAP and Assisted Living
Rocky Mountain Eye Center
Health Solutions
Pueblo Community Health Center
Romero Trucking LLC
Golden Gate Manor Inc.
Express Employment Professionals
People Ready
E.W. Scripps - KOAA TV
Progress Rail Services - Welding division
Colorado Bluesky Enterprises
Top Notch Personnel, LLC