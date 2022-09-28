jobs employment
Shutterstock

Job seekers can meet with recruiters from local employers at the Pueblo Citywide Job Fair on tomorrow, Sept. 29. 

The fair runs 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at RMSER Empowerment Center, 330 Lake Ave., Pueblo. Early access for veterans starts at 10 a.m. (register here).

A virtual session runs 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30. 

The Pueblo Citywide Job Fair is hosted by Pueblo’s Future is Better Together, a coalition of people and organizations dedicated to creating a Pueblo economy that provides equitable opportunity for all its residents to grow. Participating employers include: 

  • Division of Vocational Rehabilitation

  • Colorado Department of Human Services

  • C & C Disposal

  • City of Pueblo

  • Aspen Steel & Fabrication, Inc.

  • Colorado Department of Corrections

  • QMAP and Assisted Living

  • Rocky Mountain Eye Center

  • Health Solutions

  • Pueblo Community Health Center

  • Romero Trucking LLC

  • Golden Gate Manor Inc.

  • Express Employment Professionals

  • People Ready

  • E.W. Scripps - KOAA TV

  • Progress Rail Services - Welding division

  • Colorado Bluesky Enterprises

  • Top Notch Personnel, LLC