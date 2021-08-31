Toll Brothers, a builder of luxury homes, announced this week that it will build two new communities of single-family, luxury homes in the Kissing Camels gated community.
The two Toll Brothers communities include Red Rocks at Kissing Camels, featuring luxury estate homes starting from the mid-$800,000s, and Preserve at Kissing Camels, which will offer low-maintenance, luxury homes starting from the mid-$700,000s. The communities are expected to open for sales in early 2022, according to a news release.
“Home buyers in our two Kissing Camels communities will have their choice of a number of distinctive home designs with options for different exteriors and designer finishes,” Mark Bailey, Toll Brothers group president in Colorado, said in the release.
The championship 27-hole Kissing Camels Golf Course is the centerpiece of the community. In addition, the resort-style community offers an optional paid membership for the clubhouse, pools, fitness center, trails, tennis and pickleball courts, spa, and more.
The sales center for Preserve at Kissing Camels and Red Rocks at Kissing Camels will be located near Mesa Road and Hill Circle. For more information, visit tollbrothers.com/Colorado or call 866-999-6822.
Toll Brothers has been honored as Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.