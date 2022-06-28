Today is state primary election day, and the last day to turn in your ballots.
Ballots must be returned at a drop box or in person at a voting center by 7 p.m. It is too late to send ballots by mail; they will not be counted.
More than 400 drop boxes and 130 voting centers are available across the state.
Eligible voters who have not registered can still do so in person and vote at a voting center.
If you’re voting in person, arrive before 7 p.m. If you’re still in line after 7 p.m., stay in line. Every vote will be counted as long as you’re in line to vote before 7 p.m.
Unaffiliated voters who did not select a party preference received two ballots — Democratic and Republican. Unaffiliated voters may only vote and return one of those. If both ballots are voted and returned, neither will count.
Election results are posted on the Colorado Secretary of State’s website, including on the home page and GoVoteColorado.gov.
Visit GoVoteColorado.gov to:
Find your local County Clerk
Find your closest drop box or voting center
Sign up to track your ballot using BallotTrax
As of 11:59 p.m. on June 27, 820,291 ballots had been returned.