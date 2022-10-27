Colorado's oldest citizens dominate early voting statewide for the Nov. 8 General Election, with more than 51 percent of ballots returned so far coming from people over 65 years old.
A further 20 percent came from the 55-64 age group. Just 6.33 percent came from voters aged 25-34, and 2.4 percent from voters 18-24.
As of 11:59pm Oct. 26, 360,593 ballots had been returned to county clerks statewide.
In El Paso County, a total of 43,510 ballots had been returned, with most coming from Republicans (16,876), Democrats (10,565) and Unaffiliated (15,495) voters.
The Secretary of State’s office will release updated voting numbers every weekday through Election Day.