El Paso County announced that the theme for the 2021 El Paso County Fair is a 'Time to Celebrate.' The fair will take place July 10-17 in Calhan.
“The 116th annual El Paso County Fair will feature unique free daily entertainment, a new carnival, traditional 4-H and FFA youth livestock shows, fantastic food, and fan favorite evening bull riding, auto races, tractor pull, and demolition derby,” Dayna Buffington, El Paso County Fair & Event Center supervisor, said in a news release.
Attendees can see the unique Ma’Ceo (Cavallo Equestrian Arts), which offers an acrobatic equestrian stunt show. Extreme Raptors is the premium wildlife production, featuring birds of prey. Rounding out free daily entertainment is celebrity hypnotist, Catherine Hickland.
"It’s time to celebrate at the El Paso County Fair and back by popular demand are the evening entertainment including auto races, truck and tractor pull, bull riding, and demolition derby," the release said. "The celebration continues with live music and dancing with concerts from Tenderfoot Bluegrass Band, Teague Brothers Band, and Exit West."
Other entertainment includes a car show, ranch rodeo, barrel race, petting zoo and carnival rides. The fair will also offer a variety of vendors for unique shopping, food selections and services 4-H and Future Farmers of America participants have completed a variety of projects this year.
“There are 4-H and FFA shows throughout the week where County youth will be exhibiting their animals as well as their tabletop displays,” Buffington said.
"The El Paso County Fair aims to provide a wide variety of activities that celebrates El Paso County history, culture, and heritage," the release said. "2021 will mark the 116th event honoring the County’s rich history and traditions, welcoming a new generation of fairgoers, providing educational and entertainment to visitors of all ages."
To purchase tickets online and for a complete schedule of events, go to elpasocountyfair.com or call 719-520-7880.
Major Evening Entertainment- Ticketed Performances
Saturday, July 10 Auto Race
Thursday, July 15 NSPA Tractor Pull with Tenderfoot Bluegrass Band
Friday, July 16 Bull Riding with Teague Brothers Band
Saturday, July 17 Demolition Derby with Exit West
2021 Theme Days
Saturday, July 10th | Military Appreciation Day Military/Veterans and Dependents (Free admission)
Sunday, July 11th | Western/Hispanic Heritage Day
Monday, July 12th | El Paso County Day (Free admission for all)
Tuesday, July 13th | Family Day
Wednesday, July 14th | Dollar Day
Thursday, July 15th | Presenting Sponsor Day
Friday, July 16th | Senior Day
Saturday, July 17th | First Responder & Heroes Day