Local Colorado Springs landscape company, Timberline Landscaping, has released its 9th Annual Christmas Lights Guide. Timberline invites locals and visitors to view the holiday lights using the company's interactive map of more than 100 homes and businesses throughout the Colorado Springs area.
Stephanie Early, chief of strategy for Timberline Landscaping, said the map has built quite the following after nearly a decade. "Fans have begun looking forward to our launch date, with more than one million visitors using the guide since its creation," she said in a news release. "This year we have a fun scavenger hunt and a great playlist to enjoy while you tour.”
This year’s featured properties include 4910 Nugent Drive, where homeowner Mark has been collecting canned goods for Care & Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado for the last seven years.
From the northernmost to the southernmost point on the map, drivers can cover more than 40 miles, according to the release. The map also includes nearly 30 cocoa or coffee stops to help complete the holiday experience.
Lights guide travelers can showcase their photos while touring by using the hashtag #COSpringsLightsGuide when they post.
Visit Timberlinelandscaping.com/colorado-springs-christmas-lights-guide to view the map, or to submit your own business or home.