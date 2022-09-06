The Aerospace Corporation today opened a new $100 million facility in Colorado Springs that's expected to double its workforce in the city.
The Space Warfighting Center (SWC), at The Aerospace Corporation’s existing regional office in Peak Innovation Park, is a 90,000-square-foot addition of labs built for space modeling and simulation to combat security threats in space, according to a Sept. 6 news release.
The Aerospace Corporation, a national nonprofit that runs a Federally Funded Research and Development Center (FFRDC), works with government, businesses and academia on space-related defense issues. Its regional office in the Springs currently has 250 employees — some of the “leading engineers, scientists and analysts” in the country — and with the new SWC, 250 more will be added, the press release said.
The additional employment will increase Aerospace’s overall economic impact in the Springs by $100 million by the end of 2023, according to the press release.
The SWC “provides a unique environment that leverages cutting-edge digital tools to aid our government partners as they design and support the development, training, and testing of the nation’s future space enterprise,” said Steve Isakowitz, Aerospace’s president and CEO.