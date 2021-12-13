A temporary entrance to Garden of Gods Park at Gateway Road is now open. The entrance is part of the first phase of construction on the 30th Street Corridor Project.
"Since early November, the contractor team placed dirt from the newly excavated water quality pond and graded the area south of Gateway Road and west of 30th Street for the new temporary entrance to Garden of the Gods Park," a news release said. "The temporary park entrance allows Garden of the Gods Park visitors to continue to access the park while the new entry roundabout is built. Park access, as well as access to the Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, will be maintained through the duration of the project."
“We know construction is impactful to the community and visitors to Garden of the Gods Park, so we thank all who use this popular corridor for their patience and support,” said city of Colorado Springs Project Manager Robin Allen. “We are committed to providing a safe construction zone and a quality end product.”
According to the release, "The project addresses a lack of roadway shoulders and drainage facilities; aging street pavement with adjacent hillside erosion and slope destabilization; a lack of multi-use roadway facilities; safety and mobility at corridor intersections; and access for emergency vehicles and evacuation. Upon completion, anticipated in mid-2023 (weather dependent), safety and mobility will be greatly improved for the traveling public, bicyclists and pedestrians."
The design was funded by city Public Works capital funds. Surface Transportation Metro Funds are funding construction in the amount of $14.5 million, with the city also contributing $3.5 million to construction.
For project information visit ColoradoSprings.gov/30thStreet. The public can also call 719-315-3102 or email 30thStImprovements@gmail.com with questions.