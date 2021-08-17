Colorado Springs is set to receive $1.6 million for Tejon Street improvements as part of the Colorado Department of Transportation's Revitalizing Main Streets Program Larger Safety Infrastructure Grant.
"The vision for the Tejon Street Improvement Project includes five blocks of Tejon Street through the most active stretch of Downtown Colorado Springs, from Colorado Avenue to Boulder Street," according to a news release issued by CDOT. "The City anticipates phased implementation of the Tejon Street Improvement Project and this grant will go toward Phase 1 of improvements: the two blocks of Tejon Street between Colorado Avenue and East Kiowa Street."
The Colorado Department of Transportation has selected 16 transportation projects across the state worth approximately $22 million as the awardees from the Revitalizing Main Streets Program Larger Safety Infrastructure Grant opportunity. These awards were made possible when Gov. Jared Polis signed SB21-110 in March of 2021, which provided an additional $30 million to support the Revitalizing Main Streets Program through two separate grant opportunities, Larger Safety Infrastructure Grants and Small Multimodal & Economic Resiliency Projects.
"Importantly, the passage of SB-260 further extends this highly successful program beyond the current grant cycle," the release said.
“These smart investments improve our quality of life by supporting our vibrant downtowns that drive Colorado’s economy and help ensure our state is the best one in the country to live, work and run a business. These amazing projects will help our communities improve roadways and community infrastructure, support small business activity and public safety,” Polis said in the release. “We are thrilled to see the creativity and passion put into these terrific projects that will improve transportation and fun along main streets across Colorado.”
CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said in the release, “CDOT is incredibly grateful for the tremendous partnerships and high level of support that has made the continuation of this innovative program possible. The selected projects support a transportation system that safely accommodates all modes of travel, providing safe access to opportunity and mobility for residents of all ages, incomes and abilities. We can’t wait to see these projects come to life statewide," adding, "We are also thrilled that Senate Bill 260 provided more funding for this successful program, which means there will be more opportunities coming up. We had far more fantastic projects than we could fund through this round of the programs, and strongly encourage other applicants to resubmit their applications when future funding becomes available.”
“Downtown Colorado Springs continues to undergo a renaissance, bolstered by catalytic City for Champions projects on the north and south ends. Downtown is seeing unprecedented residential growth, a variety of new food and entertainment venues, and continued economic and tourist activity. Investing in a welcoming, accessible, safe and well-connected downtown is essential to our continued economic health and vibrancy,” Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said in the release. “The Revitalizing Main Streets Grant helps realize the many goals laid out in the Experience Downtown Masterplan including the creation and maintenance of a welcoming and vibrant environment that is well-connected, walkable, innovative and valued.”