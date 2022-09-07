The Survive & Thrive Propel COS grants application deadline has been extended to Sept. 9.
Through the Survive & Thrive Propel COS program, Exponential Impact is partnering with the city of Colorado Springs to award grants of up to $50,000, along with mentorship and learning opportunities.
The grants are to support businesses still struggling with the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, prioritizing those hardest hit, like tourism, hospitality, sports venues, event venues and performance venues.
Businesses that have already completed the Survive & Thrive form don’t need to do anything.
Businesses that haven’t applied yet can start here: coloradosprings.myhuub.com/survive-and-thrive-propel-cos-grant-application/
For questions regarding your Survive & Thrive application, email surviveandthrivecos@exponentialimpact.com