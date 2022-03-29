More two-thirds of small business owners (68 percent) are experiencing “very significant” negative impact thanks to recent gas price spikes, according to a new report.
Colorado business owners are faring better than average, with 47 percent saying gas prices have had a very significant negative impact.
The Alignable Gas Price Poll surveyed 6,439 randomly selected owners of small and midsize businesses (SMBs) from March 12 to March 27.
Other poll highlights include:
74 percent of minority-owned businesses said their recovery has been hurt by gas price problems. Veterans were close behind at 70 percent.
91 percent of SMBs in transportation reported significant financial hardship from gas price spikes, as did 90 percent of cleaning services, 79 percent of beauty salons, 78 percent of plumbers, 67 percent of aerospace and aviation SMBs, 66 percent of restaurant owners, and 64 percent of retailers.
Looking at the stats geographically, the states with the highest percentage of SMBs suffering from the gas crisis are Michigan (78 percent), Texas (74 percent), Arizona (72 percent), Georgia (72 percent), California (68 percent),Virginia (65 percent), North Carolina (64 percent), Ohio (63 percent), and Illinois (62 percent).
64 percent of Canadian business owners also say gas prices have very significantly hurt their recovery.