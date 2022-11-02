Despite noise from election conspiracy theorists, roughly 71 percent of Coloradans believe that elections in the state will be fair and accurate in 2022, a new survey from the University of Colorado Boulder shows.
The numbers vary from party to party, though; 92 percent of Democrats believe elections in the state will be conducted “fairly and accurately,” compared with just 57 percent of Republicans. Former president Donald Trump has repeatedly pushed the Big Lie — the false claim that the 2020 election was stolen — and across the nation, unprecedented numbers of Republicans have followed suit.
The responses were part of the latest Colorado Political Climate Survey, an annual effort to gauge how Coloradans are feeling about a range of topics — including the economy and several hotly-contested statewide elections.
"Republicans and Independents [53 percent of whom had confidence in elections] express considerably less optimism on this point than do Democrats,” said Anand Sokhey, director of the American Politics Research Lab (APRL), which leads the survey. “This suggests that the narratives that have been circulating since the 2020 election are clearly still in play this election season."
Numerous investigations have shown that no widespread voter fraud took place during the 2020 presidential election.
For the 2022 survey, Sokhey and his team worked with the company YouGov to poll more than 700 Colorado voters between Oct. 11 and 19.
The Political Climate Survey points to good news for Democrats in Colorado. Democratic Gov. Jared Polis could be on track to win reelection, leading Republican Heidi Ganahl 57 percent to 42 percent in the new poll. Secretary of State Jena Griswold and U.S. Senator Michael Bennet also hold moderate leads over their Republican challengers.
The state of the economy was also part of the survey, with only 16 percent of Coloradans saying economic conditions in the United States are “excellent” or “good,” and nearly two-thirds opting for “fair” or “poor.”
But voters are more optimistic about the state of the local economy, Sokhey said. Roughly 33 percent of residents rank conditions in Colorado “excellent” or “good.”