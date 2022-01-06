From time to time, the hardware that keeps coal and gas plants running — and churning out power to light our homes and offices — simply fails. Outages can result.
The same is true of solar panels, investors in Sunshare's solar garden at 5202 S. Highway 85/87 discovered last year.
Installed in 2011, the garden's power feed into the Colorado Springs Utilities grid dropped considerably in May. Power production then fell sharply in June and more so in July.
Instead of feeding from 60 to 90 megawatt hours into the system per month, like the solar garden had in the previous few years, the panels produced as low as one-half to 10 MWh per month from July to October.
Sunshare's owner, David Amster-Olszewski says he's been working to resolve the issue for months, which he called unusual.
He said via email that the problem had nothing to do with Springs Utilities. Rather, he said, "Both inverters were having issues and then failed." Inverters are the machines that convert direct current produced by the power panels into alternating current that can be fed into the grid.
"The manufacturer went out of business and the company that took over all their warranties from them, probably funded out of their bankruptcy, took a while to troubleshoot and do multiple repairs (citing Covid, etc)," Amster-Olszewski said.
The technicians did a series of repairs, but each time it would shut down after a day or two, he said.
Finally, the techs got one inverter running in November, which boosted operations to 50 percent. The second was repaired right after Thanksgiving, he said, "and the system has now been working for a month without issue."
He explained that if anything goes wrong with solar panels, inverters are usually the culprit.
"We have seen long repair timeframes for inverters, especially during Covid, but not this long," Amster-Olszewski said, noting a solar garden in Minnesota he built suffered two months down time for an inverter repair.
"I think the difference here was that there were several parts that had issues, which by chance kept failing one after the other after each [technician] visit. Combine that with there being less techs trained for this inverter given the manufacturer went out of business. But the plus side is that a lot of parts got replaced," he said.
The down time meant people who had bought into the garden to reduce their power bills didn't have the benefit of selling that power.
To resolve the outage for customers, Amster-Olszewski said he consulted a number of them and arrived at an agreement in which their contracts will be extended, day for day, for the time the system was down.
Nicole Rosa is among those who bought into the project under a 20-year contract, which is at its midpoint.
"For the last 5 months of 2021, we basically [have] gotten ZERO credits on our utility bills," she said in an email. "They claim that inverters kept failing and they were unable to get the parts needed to fix them. To date, the issue has not been resolved. I can see this going on for perhaps a month, but 5 months?!"
She acknowledged the company will credit each member's accounts for the number of months the solar garden wasn't performing.
