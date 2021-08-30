The Colorado Springs Airport saw a 30.4 percent increase in enplanements in July compared with July 2019.
The airport has seen available seats increase as well, according to the latest report from the airport, released Aug. 25.
In July 2021, 107,702 passengers were enplaned and 214,382 total passengers traveling through the terminal, a 29.8 percent increase from the same month of 2019.
Available seats also increased significantly, up 40.7 percent from July 2019 to 136,316 seats. For the month, COS saw an average 79 percent load factor, down 6.2 percent from July 2019.
The increase of seats is attributed to Southwest Airlines beginning service in March 2021, as well as the other carriers increasing capacity with more flights or larger aircraft.
Enplanements, passengers and seats in the market performed strongly this summer, and Labor Day is expected to produce similar results.
With the increase in traffic, travelers are reminded to arrive 90 minutes prior to their flight departing and that the federal mask mandate is still in effect and has been extended to Jan. 18, 2022. Masks are required inside all areas of the airport and on all aircraft. Please visit each carrier’s website for further information.
The airlines are continuing to evaluate air service demand and flight schedules.
Current service includes:
- American Airlines: Nonstop to Dallas Ft. Worth (DFW) and Chicago (ORD)
- Delta Air Lines: Nonstop to Salt Lake City (SLC)
- Frontier Airlines: Nonstop to Las Vegas (LAS) and Phoenix (PHX)
- Southwest Airlines: Nonstop to Denver (DEN) — easy connections coast to coast, Las Vegas (LAS),Phoenix (PHX), Dallas (Love Field – DAL), Chicago (Midway- MDW), and seasonal service on select November and December dates to Houston (Hobby - HOU) and San Antonio (SAT)
- United Airlines: Nonstop to Chicago (ORD), Denver (DEN) — easy connections worldwide, Houston and Los Angeles.