Colorado has the nation’s 6th best state economy, according to a new report from personal finance website WalletHub.
For the report, “2022’s Best & Worst State Economies,” researchers compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 28 indicators of economic performance and strength. The data set ranges from change in GDP to startup activity to the share of jobs in high-tech industries.
Colorado’s economic performance rankings were as follows (1 = best; 25 = average):
17th – change in GDP
5th – startup activity
6th – percentage of jobs in high-tech industries
7th – annual median household income
12th – change in nonfarm payrolls
13th – government surplus/deficit per capita
27th – unemployment rate
Colorado came in behind Washington, Utah, California, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. At the bottom of the list: Louisiana, Alaska and West Virginia.