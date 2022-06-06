Colorado money
Colorado has the nation’s 6th best state economy, according to a new report from personal finance website WalletHub.

For the report, “2022’s Best & Worst State Economies,” researchers compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 28 indicators of economic performance and strength. The data set ranges from change in GDP to startup activity to the share of jobs in high-tech industries.

Colorado’s economic performance rankings were as follows (1 = best; 25 = average):

  • 17th – change in GDP

  • 5th – startup activity

  • 6th – percentage of jobs in high-tech industries

  • 7th – annual median household income

  • 12th – change in nonfarm payrolls

  • 13th – government surplus/deficit per capita

  • 27th – unemployment rate

Colorado came in behind Washington, Utah, California, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. At the bottom of the list: Louisiana, Alaska and West Virginia.