Colorado sits in the middle — at No. 27 — on the list of which states tax their residents most aggressively, according to a new study.
To determine where residents carry the biggest tax burdens, personal finance site WalletHub compared the 50 states across the three types of state tax burdens — property taxes, individual income taxes and sales and excise taxes — as a share of total personal income.
Unlike tax rates, which vary widely based on an individual’s circumstances, tax burden measures the proportion of total personal income that residents pay toward state and local taxes, the study explains.
The study highlighted the states with the highest and lowest tax burdens:
Highest Tax Burdens (%)
Lowest Tax Burdens (%)
1. New York (12.75%)
41. Oklahoma (7.47%)
2. Hawaii (12.70%)
42. Alabama (7.41%)
3. Maine (11.42%)
43. Montana (7.39%)
4. Vermont (11.13%)
44. South Dakota (7.12%)
5. Minnesota (10.20%)
45. Florida (6.64%)
6. New Jersey (10.11%)
46. New Hampshire (6.41%)
7. Connecticut (10.06%)
47. Wyoming (6.32%)
8. Rhode Island (9.91%)
48. Delaware (6.22%)
9. California (9.72%)
49. Tennessee (5.75%)
10. Illinois (9.70%)
50. Alaska (5.06%)
See the full report here.