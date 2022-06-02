Story Coffee, the tiny house coffee shop at Downtown’s Acacia Park, will open a second location in Old Colorado City this summer.
Story Coffee OCC is planned as part of a new creative space that will also house artists, restaurants, architects, galleries and live events. Co-owners Don and Carissa Niemyer have launched a fundraising effort — the Together Campaign — to help get the new location off the ground.
Don said the new Story Coffee location is 460 square feet — three times the size of the tiny house location. “It’s got a lot of the same elements," he said, "but it’s also its own creation."
Story Coffee OCC is in the buildout stage, with opening tentatively scheduled for July.
“It remains to be seen whether that’s going to happen or not,” Don said, “but all of the different players are still telling me, ‘Yeah, that’s possible.’ It’s also possible that might not happen. If you get in there and … the electrician doesn’t show up, there’s nothing you can do about that.”
The Niemyers decided to go ahead with a second new location, Don said, “because it's our friends that are doing it — Ryan and Valerie Lloyd of Echo Architecture and The Machine Shop art gallery — and they want to do something there just to make the world a better place. And that's the kind of thing we want to be a part of.”
Echo Architecture’s portfolio includes distinctive projects like Kinship Landing, Loyal Coffee, The Trolley Block, Cerberus Brewing, Exponential Impact, Wild Goose Meeting House and Blush Dry Bar.
Despite the worker shortages plaguing many in the industry, the Niemyers aren’t worried about staffing two locations.
“At the risk of sounding overconfident, we don’t have a hard time finding great people here — as you might have noticed,” Don said. In addition, he and Carissa will be working in the shops again as they get the new space up and running.
Story Coffee’s tiny house location unofficially opened in November 2015 (its spot in Acacia Park was supposed to be a temporary introduction to the Springs), then officially opened in a permanent spot next to the park's historic band shell in April 2016.
The company donates 5 percent of revenues — “not profits, but every dollar spent,” they emphasize — to helping feed homeless people in the Springs.
The Together Campaign fundraising effort includes membership levels and rewards like pop tart parties, free coffee, personal tours of the new space, limited edition mugs and custom coffee blends.