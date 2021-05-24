Colorado will receive $3.8 billion in federal funds through the American Rescue Plan Act, and state officials plan to use those funds to shore up the state’s budget, continue the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and address critical needs including affordable housing, workforce development, education, transportation and infrastructure.
Gov. Jared Polis, State Treasurer Dave Young and Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera joined legislators on the capitol steps May 24 to announce a roadmap for the state’s use of the funds to power what Polis called “the Colorado comeback.”
“We must seize this once in a generation opportunity to use state stimulus funds to invigorate our economy and help our state recover faster and stronger, while at the same time making critical investments that will better our state for future generations of Coloradans,” Polis said.
“And now, we have an opportunity to build on those investments with federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act. This package is the product of a truly collaborative effort from the federal to the state and local levels,” he said.
A top priority will be to shore up the state budget for the near term through a series of budget integrity measures, so as the Coloradans are recovering from the pandemic, the state can avoid cuts to critical state services such as funding for K-12 schools, higher education, existing mental and behavioral and physical health programs, and the ongoing public health response to COVID-19.
A full third, or $1.3 billion, of the federal relief funds will be invested in fortifying the state budget and maintaining fiscal integrity.
In addition:
- $300 million will go toward Colorado’s ongoing response to the COVID pandemic
- Between $400-$550 million will go toward affordable housing and homeownership efforts
- Between $400-$550 million will be spent for mental and behavioral health programs
- Approximately $200 million will fund workforce development and education
- Approximately $817 million will be for economic recovery and relief
- $404- $414 million will fund transportation and infrastructure, and parks and agriculture.
Colorado expects to spend $2 billion of the total $3.8 billion this legislative session. An estimated $1.8 billion in federal funds will remain for deployment at the beginning of the next legislative session following an interim stakeholder process, enabling resources to be targeted to changing needs in the economy that may evolve in the coming months.
“This is an important step to helping those Coloradans who have been hardest hit over the last year, including those who have suffered with mental, substance use disorders and behavioral health challenges worsened by the pandemic, Primavera said. “These funds will be critical to providing much needed services, to help Coloradans and our communities build back stronger.”
Young said the funds “offer Coloradans an unprecedented opportunity to address acute needs in the areas of affordable housing and mental health, to strengthen and protect our state budget for the long haul, and to focus on critical needs related to economic justice. They’ll enable us to protect long term budget priorities and lift up working families across Colorado.”
With thousands of people still out of work and families struggling to make ends meet, “the help that’s coming our way as a result of the American Rescue Plan couldn’t come soon enough,” said U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette (D-Co). “This funding will help families and businesses alike. It will put money in people’s pockets and shots in their arms. And it will keep people in their homes, get them back to work, and help us build a foundation to build back even better than we were before.”
Through the Colorado Recovery Plan unveiled in March, the state has already invested roughly $800 million of state funds to help Coloradans recover faster.
State stimulus funds are already focused on strengthening small businesses, revitalizing Colorado’s infrastructure, supporting families, investing in rural communities and developing the state’s workforce.
To view the roadmap, click here.